Valley Professionals Community Health Center was recently awarded a $50,000 challenge grant through the Wabash Valley Community Foundation that will support funding of the health center’s project to bring primary, behavioral health and pharmacy services to West Terre Haute.
The Community Foundation will provide $1 for every $2 raised by the health center, up to a total match of $50,000.
Valley Professionals has launched plans to establish the delivery of health care services and reduce barriers of care to the town of West Terre Haute through a new health center clinic.
“The health outcomes of West Terre Haute and surrounding areas are underserved with very limited access to options supporting positive individual and community health, prevention and well-being,” Valley Professionals CEO Terry Warren said in a news release. “Challenges of poverty, unemployment, and uninsured rates poses substantial barriers in obtaining health care services. The investment of a clinic will provide affordable, long-lasting and positive transformation within the community, supporting the overall health of its individuals and families.”
Property has been obtained at the corner of National Avenue and South Sixth Street through a donation from Patricia Minnis. Implementation of this project will include facility construction to house services.
A Go Fund Me page has been made available to accept donations for those interested in supporting this project at www.gofundme.com/f/westterrehauteclinic.
For more information on Valley Professionals, visit www.valleyprohealth.org.
