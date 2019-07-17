With a potentially dangerous heat wave making its way across the Wabash Valley, the Vigo County Board of Health dedicated a portion of its meeting discussing those most vulnerable, the homeless population.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns briefed Vigo Health Department and health board members on some of the ongoing initiatives to reach out to hundreds of homeless people living around the county.
The first of which is the creation of a homeless coordinator that would serve as the point person in county government that could direct homeless persons to the services they need.
“There is a huge need to get someone to take the lead,” Kearns said. “This is a serious issue we’re dealing with in the increase of homeless people.”
Kearns said he and others on the Wabash Valley Homeless Coalition have filled the role in the past, but said it would be much more efficient to have one person directing people to their needs.
“I’ve kind of become that guy, which is awesome, but I’ve got other stuff to do in my commissioner role,” Kearns said. “We need to create that position within the county to deal with what I’ve been dealing with today, and will again on Friday.”
Kearns and health department administrator Joni Wise agreed the position would be a natural fit within the health department, but added the idea was still being developed.
Kearns said he suspects more than 400 hundred people will sleep outside in Vigo County overnight Wednesday, an evening and morning that will only cool to the upper 70s before climbing back into the mid-90s again today, according to the National Weather Service.
And while some of the homeless people Kearns has visited or worked with have said they’ve chosen that lifestyle, Kearns said you still can’t help but feel for recently evicted family sleeping outside, or the unknown number of people living in homes with no power.
“It’s a dire situation here,” Kearns said. “... I’m not going to beat our community into the ground, we’re all very aware of the situation, but we’re seeing more people in this situation. And to hear of a family having to go through this, I don’t get it.”
