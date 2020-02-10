Tonight, Vigo County schools superintendent Rob Haworth unveiled the district's proposed five-year strategic plan for 2020-25, which includes facilities, technology, spending cuts, student services/activities and more.
On Thursday, Haworth introduced some of the major initiatives, including eight concepts for high school facilities and Chromebooks for all students by 2023, during his State of the Schools presentation.
A timeline calls for the school board to act on a facility plan in winter 2020-21, with a facility referendum in May 2021. Community meetings will be announced soon that provide information on the eight concepts as well as costs and tax impact. Haworth hopes to narrow the eight options to four by May, and from four to one by December.
Another major focus of the strategic plan will be community partnerships and regional alliances, with the district serving as a "convening body to work on community issues."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.