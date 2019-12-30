School facilities, including a plan for high schools, will be among the priorities of the Vigo County School Corp. in 2020.
The district also plans to unveil a board-approved strategic plan early in the year, and a proposed spending reduction plan aimed at “right-sizing” the school district — which has experienced enrollment loss — also awaits school board action.
On the heels of a successful operating referendum, the district is in a much better financial position moving forward. Approval of the referendum “will make the next eight years much easier,” said Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent.
The district is still looking at $4 million in cuts, as well as about $1.5 million in potential revenue enhancements.
Without the referendum, the district faced $8 million in cuts, Haworth has said.
Strategic plan
A five-year strategic plan will establish a vision and goals, and it will prioritize areas including technology, facilities, academics/college pathways and fiscal responsibility that involves “right-sizing” the district.
“I’m very excited about the upcoming year,” Haworth said. “Our school district has seen challenges, and we’ve worked through them.” Other challenges must still be addressed.
The five-year plan will establish a process “for how we are going to handle those challenges,” he said.
The formation of the strategic plan began in fall of 2018 and involved community meetings, a community survey, committee work and the school board. Soon, it will go before the board for approval.
While the plan is not yet finalized, Haworth talked about some of the broader areas it will address.
Technology “is going to be a cornerstone,” he said. “Technology is a constant companion of our youth. How do we integrate technology so that the experiences our youth are having outside of school don’t stop when they enter into school.”
A district committee has looked at technology for more than a year. While the district has “constantly been integrating technology into our buildings,” the rate of change also is constant, Haworth said.
“Obviously, there is a cost factor,” he said.
Haworth hopes for board action on the overall strategic plan in February.
Facilities
The district has targeted May 2021 for a facilities referendum, which means a project would need to be approved by January 2021.
A facilities plan would address high schools as well as the needs of other elementary and middle school buildings.
Haworth emphasizes that a May 2021 facilities referendum is a target, but not absolute.
“If that is the target, the board would have to take action in January 2021 to put a project in place so voters have the opportunity to vote on it in May [2021],” he said.
The upcoming strategic plan will not include specific recommendations.
In 2020, Haworth hopes to “bring some thoughts to the table” and conduct another series of community meetings to gain public feedback. “I hope it’s give and take,” he said. “These are the things we’re thinking, but what are you thinking?”
He wants to look not just at academic use of the buildings, but also a wider community use of facilities. “I think there are examples we can look to across the country where they have incorporated those two things together,” he said.
Proposals may look different than those introduced in past years.
Some local economists who have studied the issue suggest the community cannot afford the tax burden of three new high schools, now that people are already paying additional taxes for a new jail and convention center. The VCSC operational referendum takes effect in 2020.
Three new high schools would mean a “significant” referendum, Haworth said. “Our hope is to take it to the community and let them tell us what they want us to do.”
Spending cuts
In October, the administration outlined $5.5 million in proposed spending cuts and possible sources of increased revenue, to be phased in over two to three years.
The proposal calls for three fewer elementary schools, selling the downtown administration building, cutting pay for top central office administrators and a redesign of alternative education. McLean Education Center would no longer offer alternative education under the proposal.
For one year only, it calls for extending the current bus replacement timetable and foregoing $1.5 million in spending on new school buses.
Haworth said he is hoping for board action on the spending reduction plan in January.
He also recognizes “these are important initiatives to move forward ... so providing the board with the time necessary to make proper consideration I think is also important.”
In other developments, Haworth said:
• The Southwest Parke School board has adopted a resolution supporting the Wabash Valley Educational Alliance, as has the North Vermillion School Board. He anticipates other districts moving forward as well.
“I’m anxious to see where that goes in 2020,” he said. The Vigo County School Board approved it earlier this month. The organization, still in formation, would advance education in the region and also involved higher ed institutions in the Wabash Valley, as well as community and business partners.
Part of the goal would be to “advocate for investment in our region and on critical issues that impact our institutions, educators, and the students we serve.”
• The district also will work with community groups in implementing the 2020 Family Emphasis initiative, which involves having family-friendly programming on Wednesday nights. The district will work to limit school events on those nights.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.