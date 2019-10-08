Haworth joins board at Ivy Tech Terre Haute

Rob Haworth, superintendent of Vigo County School Corp., has joined the Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus board of trustees.
His appointment, which runs through June 30, 2022, has been approved by Ivy Tech's state board.
“Dr. Haworth is a valuable addition to our board and brings a wealth of knowledge of K-12 educational initiatives to Ivy Tech,” said Ivy Tech Terre Haute Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks. “His commitment to preparing students for college and careers aligns with Ivy Tech’s vision of preparing high school graduates with the education needed to start careers in our community.”
Haworth previously served as superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools for six years. He is a graduate of Greenville College and earned his master’s degree from Indiana University Southeast and his doctorate from Indiana State University.
Haworth joined the campus board for his first meeting at Ivy Tech Terre Haute on Sept. 20.
