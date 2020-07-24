The recent death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia has touched many in Terre Haute who admired his decades of leadership in the American Civil Rights Movement.

“Filling that void is going to be hard,” said Pastor Tess Brooks-Stephens of Allen Chapel AME Church. “We lost wisdom, passion, commitment, vision, insight. Those are qualities not every person has, and to acquire it at a young age like he did and to retain it to the end of his days is what speaks to his ability to make change.”

Lewis died July 17 in Atlanta at age 80 after battling pancreatic cancer. His funeral arrangements were announced late Thursday, being postponed until after the funeral of fellow civil rights leader Rev. C.T. Vivian, 95, who also died July 17.

Lewis committed more than six decades of his life to making change, first joining the civil rights movement at the age of 15 after seeing news reports of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and learning about the non-violent protests of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

He said he got into “good trouble” by joining boycotts and getting arresting more than 40 times at sit-ins, marches and protests.

That “good trouble” mantra is well-remembered by Charlene Wright, who manages the certification and testing center at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.

“One of the things I remember most was his talk about getting into good trouble to oppose systemic racism,” Wright said. “He was a Freedom Rider and he marched with Dr. King. He was an icon and a leader on how to advance change.”

Lewis was among the original 13 Freedom Riders, the Black and white activists who challenged segregated interstate travel in the South in 1961. He was a founder and early leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which coordinated lunch-counter sit-ins. He helped organize the March on Washington, where King was the main speaker on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Lewis led demonstrations against racially segregated restrooms, hotels, restaurants, public parks and swimming pools, and he rose up against other indignities of second-class citizenship. He was tormented by white mobs and beaten by law enforcement.

On March 7, 1965, he was a leader on one of the most famous marches in American history as 600 people demanding voting rights attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

The protesters were met by police who responded with tear gas and bullwhips and rubber tubing wrapped in barbed wire. In the melee, a trooper cracked Lewis’ skull with a billy club, knocking him to the ground and hitting him again as Lewis tried to get up.

Televised images of the beatings at the bridge outraged the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act. The law struck down the literacy tests that Black people had been compelled to take before they could register to vote and replaced segregationist voting registrars with federal registrars.

Sylvester Edwards, president of the Terre Haute Branch of NAACP, said Lewis was a beacon of justice in American history, but too few people locally know about his efforts.

“We have lost a great leader and a great hero,” Edward said. “He is a true hero to all of us, not just for people of color. When anyone loses rights, we all lose rights.”

Organizations such as the League of Women Voters continue to advocate for voting rights, he said, but too many people take their constitutional rights for granted without studying the history that lead to today’s laws and policies. Lewis studied constitutional law and was a powerful force behind equality issues for all people.

“All of us have to take up the mantle and do things that are right for our country,’ Edwards said.

Today, voting rights remain an issue across America, Brooks-Stephens said, as officials continue to challenge citizenship, residency and eligibility of particular groups registering to vote. Political candidacy for Black citizens is also a challenge, she said.

Lewis was an inspiration to Kale Walker, a doctoral student in leadership and higher education at Indiana State University, where he works with minority students.

“I wish that Terre Haute had a John Lewis. That’s what’s missing,” Walker said. “He made you feel responsible for change, to advocate for change for the benefit of everyone. When push comes to shove, we have no John Lewis.”

Walker said he became familiar with the civil rights work of Lewis after becoming a college student at age 26. Unfortunately for many young people today, the history of the civil rights movement has not been taught and must be relearned as a current event in an uneasy social climate.

The protests that have occurred nationwide to oppose police brutality since the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis, are a continuation of the struggles that Lewis championed throughout his life, Brooks-Stephens said.

“He said we have to be better than this,” Brooks-Stephens said of Lewis. “That’s my passion.”

Societal change strikes fear in some people, she said, and Lewis knew that as he advocated for change and a maturing of American society.

The relentless push for change was a hallmark of Lewis’ passion and should be a model for current day civil rights advocates.

“He stood in the fire,” she said. “He didn’t bow down or stoop down. He heard the angry voices and the distractions, but he didn’t pay attention to the distractions. Today, we are easily too distracted from the goal.”

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.