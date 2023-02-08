A committee will be formed in the next two months to conduct a national search to replace Jeff Hauser, who announced Wednesday he will retire as director of Terre Haute Regional Airport by the end of this year.
"My goal coming in, I was asked to build relationships with the community," said Hauser, 61. "I think we have done that."
Hauser said the airport has steadily increased its general aviation for takeoffs and landings, saying much of that is through Indiana State University's flight school as well as corporate and community aviation.
"We have increased the number of hangars, with new box hangars. Since I have been here, we have upgraded every facility. You can tell by the economic impact that we are good for the community," Hauser said of the airport.
Terre Haute Regional Airport ranks first in the state among general aviation airports with an economic impact of more than $273.4 million, according to a 2022 Indiana State Aviation economic impact study conducted by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
"My whole goal over the next several months is to leave the airport in good shape with no big issues coming on," Hauser said, "so they can have a fresh start. I have mentioned a few times I was not sure how much longer I would go but told the board I wanted to be gone by the end of this year. If they find the perfect candidate in June, fine, I will be gone. But I wanted to give the (airport board) time to do a good search," he said.
Hauser told the board Wednesday he had committed to staying five years, but is now in the start of his eighth year as director. Hauser was appointed in November 2014, starting as director on Jan. 1, 2015.
Hauser had a 38-year military career, which began in April 1980 when he enlisted in the Indiana Air National Guard and worked as a weapons loader.
After graduating from the Academy of Military Science, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1986. His aviation career includes more than 2,000 hours flying and instructing in the F-16, F-4, T-38, and T-37.
Hauser, who retired from the military in 2018, was a brigadier general and the assistant adjutant general of the Indiana Air National Guard. He also served as the Indiana Joint Force Headquarters Air Component Commander.
He previously served as commander of the Indiana Air National Guard 181st Fighter Wing (January 2004 to April 2008) and commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute (April 2008 to August 2011).
Prior to serving as airport director, Hauser was assistant professor of aviation technology and director of unmanned systems in the Aviation Technology Department at Indiana State University.
The transition from military to aviation administration "was more laid back. I have enjoyed it," Hauser said. "It is nice when a lot of people don't know my past because they talk just a little more freely."
Rick Burger, president of the airport's board of directors, said a search committee will be formed within two months to conduct a national search to replace Hauser.
"He will be hard to replace," Burger said. "He has done great things with his experience. He has taken this airport to the next level."
"We will push the search (for a new director) out beyond Indiana and the Midwest. We feel like we have to do that to get the best (candidate) out there," Burger said. "It would be nice to bring in someone to gain some experience from Jeff to have some overlap, to answer questions and educate the new person, he or she," Burger said.
"Jeff has a wealth of knowledge. What a great leader," Burger said of Hauser.
