Downtown Terre Haute will host its annual Haunted Haute event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday along Wabash Avenue. 

Nearly 50 trick-or-treat booths will be set up downtown from 6 to 9 p.m. for children to get candy. Two dozen vendors will also be set up selling hand-crafted goods.

From 9 to 10 p.m., "witching hour" will take place with drink specials from downtown bars and eateries.

The event will also include a dance party sponsored by 100.7 Mix-FM, a "Jeepers Creepers" Jeep show from Burger Chrysler Jeep and Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies and a child's play area with activities.

The event is sponsored by ISU Credit Union and Taghleef Industries.

