The Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Haunted Halloween Happenings from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 in Deming Park.
All ages are welcome, at the parents discretion.
Haunted train and hayrides, weather permitting, will be $3 per person.
Glow products and snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
For more information call the Torner Center at 812-232-0147.
The event's GOLD sponsors include B&B Foods, Terre Haute Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Pippen Dental.
