The Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Haunted Halloween Happenings from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 in Deming Park.

All ages are welcome, at the parents discretion. 

Haunted train and hayrides, weather permitting, will be $3 per person.

Glow products and snacks will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information call the Torner Center at 812-232-0147.

The event's GOLD sponsors include B&B Foods, Terre Haute Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Pippen Dental.

