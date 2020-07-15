Arts Midwest has announced the 2020-21 Touring Fund grants, which includes 16 grants totaling $38,900 to Indiana arts and cultural organizations.
Hatfield Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology received a grant of $3,500.
As a Touring Fund recipient, each organization must present a professional artist or ensemble in a public performance and create a community activity that reaches an audience with limited access to the arts.
The Touring Fund is a core program of Arts Midwest that connects people across the Midwest to dance, music, and theater performances. Midwestern presenting organizations can apply for grants ranging from $500 to $4,000 to offset the costs of bringing high-quality touring art to their communities.
