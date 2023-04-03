Harsha Behavioral Center recently announced it has increased its pay scale for full-time mental health technicians.
Depending on the specific shift, mental health technicians will receive increased pay from $15 an hour to $17 to $19 an hour.
Harsha Behavioral Center is currently accepting applications for mental health technicians and other vital positions including licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and certified nursing assistants.
Harsha Behavioral Center opened 15 years ago, with the intention of providing compassionate and innovative mental healthcare to West Central Indiana and beyond.
Those interested in applying can visit www.harshacenter.com/careers or go to www.indeed.com.
