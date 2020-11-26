Harsha Behavioral Center this year offered Thanksgiving food baskets to its staff and community members.
Harsha teamed up with school counselors, case managers and staff members to deliver baskets to families in need in time for the holidays.
“This time of year can be difficult on many families within our community,” said Roopam Harshawat, CEO and President of Harsha Behavioral Center. “The Harsha team wanted to give back to the community we serve, and our amazing staff and community members answered the call by nominating families who were struggling to receive these Thanksgiving baskets.”
Harsha Behavioral Center created numerous Thanksgiving baskets for families this year. Many community members helped deliver to families. Harsha staff members also delivered to families who did not have a means of transportation to pick up their baskets.
“This is a great way for us as staff to give back to people that we think need it,” said Pat Brown, Harsha Behavioral Center employee.
Many school counselors also identified families in need of extra help. This not only allowed them to deliver the baskets, but it also allowed them to check in on students and families to ensure that they were doing well.
