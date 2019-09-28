Youth and adults in crisis can seek comprehensive, compassionate and innovative mental health services at Harsha Behavioral Center 1980 E. Woodsmall Drive, south of Terre Haute.
Harsha Behavioral Center is owned by Dr. Paras Harshawat and his wife Roopam Harshawat, and it meets the legal definition of a physician-owned hospital.
The couple had moved to Terre Haute in 1989 after Dr. Harshawat joined Charter Hospital, where he served as medical director for about 10 years. When Charter Hospital closed in 2000, the couple recognized the community still needed services, so they established a hospital providing behavioral health care to children and adolescents.
The hospital has expanded twice since then, and in 2016 a new facility was opened with state-of-the-art services and an environment of courtyards, fountains and enclosed outdoor space to enhance a therapeutic and peaceful atmosphere.
The facility serves patients of all ages and has a total of 81 beds, with 24 designated for adolescents, 21 for geriatric patients, 20 for adults, and 16 for children.
Harsha also offers addiction services for the adult population.
The 20-bed state of the art adult wing specializes in addiction services and dual diagnosis, but and continues to treat individuals with complex mental health illnesses.
Core components of treatment are:
• Group Therapy offered several times daily and has a number of purposes: developing explicit treatment goals, identifying problems, engaging patients in the therapeutic process, and encouraging patients to continue therapeutic work after discharge. Group therapy is essential to assessing the post-hospitalization coping skills of our patients and their ability to regain the confidence they need to restore quality of life in a social setting.
• Psycho-educational groups are held several times daily. These groups involve discussing specific topics, taking part in exercises, and completing assignments. Groups in the hospitalization program include day-to-day skills, life skills, anger management, relationships, medication/diagnosis education, cognitive skills and mindfulness.
Each group lasts between 30 minutes to an hour. Medication/Diagnosis Education Group is taught by a Registered Nurse. All other groups are led by qualified members of the Treatment Team. The selection of groups for your loved ones treatment plan is individualized and determined both by initial and on-going assessments by the treatment team and your input during hospitalization.
• Structured activity groups are held daily. Expressive Therapy includes a variety of activities designed to help patients learn more about themselves, learn how to solve problems, express feelings in appropriate ways, reduce stress, and improve relationships with others. Therapeutic recreational activities include arts and crafts, sports and exercise, card games, board games, puzzles, mindfulness activities, singing, reading, creative writing, reminiscing, music and pet therapy and discussion groups. Expressive and recreational therapy helps individuals reduce depression, stress and anxiety and to channel energy and ideas constructively.
• Mindfulness is paying attention on purpose to what is happening in the present moment without judgement and with kindness. Many people often find themselves spending their time worrying about things that have already happened, or are anxious about things that may happen in the future. The mindfulness groups assist patients with finding various ways to help their minds and bodies relax, ultimately feeling less stressed and overwhelmed with various emotions.
• Music helps to promote wellness, manage stress, alleviate pain and express feelings. Music can also inspire our patients to engage in group activities. Our patients benefit from music class weekly on all of our units. We also have a bluegrass band that volunteers once a month in our Savera Geriatric Care Unit.
• Pet Therapy studies have shown that pets can have a beneficial effect on health and well-being by providing companionship, love, increased physical activity and emotional responsiveness.
• Each patient also participates in individual therapy sessions for an opportunity to open up in a safe surrounding. It is also a time for reflection while allowing treatment team members the opportunity for essential ongoing individualized assessments.
• Family therapy sessions are scheduled within 72 hours of admission. Participation in these sessions is essential to the success of patients. It is important to see how patients and their families interact, and family input is a critical part of ongoing assessment process. We also are aware that when your loved one is in crisis, you are in crisis as well.
• Discharge planning begins at admission with therapists working closely with the family to help establish aftercare treatment that consists of both a physician and a therapist to help keep the patient on a healthy track. Safety plans are developed and implemented for each patient and with the consent of the parents, guardian or power of attorney, the safety plan is communicated to aftercare providers and schools.
• The Sensory Room is a calming environment designed to assist patients in learning various strategies to help them achieve and maintain self-control. Initially intended to aid children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder, the use of the Sensory Room has proven to be useful with patients experiencing various other emotional and behavioral difficulties.
• Dialectical Behavioral Therapy influenced groups focus on skill building in four specific areas -- mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotion regulation and interpersonal effectiveness. DBT has shown success when working with borderline personality disorder, mood disorder, eating disorder, addiction and other self-harming behaviors. The purpose of the new Dual Diagnosis Program is to offer treatment to adolescents who have been dually diagnosed with a mental health disorder and an alcohol/drug addiction.
More information about Harsha Behavioral Center is available online at www.harshacenter.com.
