Harsha Behavioral Center has 11 COVID-19 cases

A Terre Haute psychiatric hospital has confirmed 11 positive COVID-19 cases, with additional tests still pending.

Also, admissions have been suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Harsha Behavioral Center, a psychiatric hospital for children, adolescents, adults and geriatrics, Harsha officials said in an email response to questions from the Tribune-Star.

Staff that are able will be working from home for the next two weeks.

The Vigo County Health Department also is involved.

Wednesday the center sent an internal communication to employees, and an employee provided that communication to the newspaper.

That communication states that Harsha has had “11 confirmed staff, and two patients test positive. We have several staff members being tested, and the results are pending.”

On Wednesday evening, Holly Near, Harsha’s chief administrative officer, stated in an email, “We can confirm that our Chief Nursing Officer Kacey Poe did send a communication to our staff this afternoon making them aware of 11 confirmed cases with additional tests still pending. This communication was made as soon as we were aware.”

The Tribune-Star was unable to clarify the discrepancy in numbers between the internal communication (11 staff and two patients) and the emailed response to questions (11 confirmed cases).

In responding to the outbreak, Near said, “We are in daily consultation with the Vigo County department of health. We had Dr. [Darren] Brucken [Vigo County Health Commissioner] on-site this past Monday and are in compliance with their guidelines” as well as recommendations to ensure the health and safety of employees and patients.

When Harsha notified staff of the first positive test result, “The administration encouraged any concerned staff member to get tested, or self-quarantine,” said Harsha therapist Stacy Whitacre in the same email. “Today [Wednesday], we learned of additional positive results, and the administration took the additional steps to send any staff able to work from home for the next two weeks. The administration and physicians at Harsha Behavioral Center put their patients and staff first, above all else.”

Roni Elder, spokeswoman for the Vigo County Health Department, said she could not confirm that Harsha has had positive COVID-19 cases.

But in general, “Any place that does have positive cases we work with them and make sure they are doing everything by the book and what they are supposed to be doing. ... Even if they are a medical facility or a behavioral [health center] such as Harsha, we would still help them if they had any positive cases and do the contact tracing.”

“Any facility like that are areas you want to make sure it’s contained very quickly,” Elder said.

Kiara Morse has been a mental health technician with Harsha for just over a year, and she is raising concerns the facility has not appropriately responded to COVID-19.

She said Harsha has not been keeping employees informed of developments related to COVID-19 and until recently, has not provided adequate protective gear to technicians.

On Tuesday, Morse stated, “They [Harsha] really don’t have our safety in mind, even though they say they do.”

She was on quarantine for two weeks, starting April 19. While her test was negative, she showed all the symptoms and her doctor over-ruled and declared it a false negative, she said. She does not plan to return to Harsha.

“I didn’t feel safe going back, considering we had people testing positive. I don’t want to subject myself back to being as sick as I was,” Morse said.

She said a lack of appropriate COVID-19 protocols has put people associated with the facility, and their families, at risk.

“Measures aren’t being taken that needed to be taken since the start of all this,” Morse said.

Morse should have returned May 4, but didn’t because she said she still had a fever. She is now searching for a new job.

Roopam Harshawat, the center’s CEO, stated, “We have been completely transparent with staff.”

Harsha is the only mental health facility for children and adolescents in a 60 mile radius, Harshawat said. “We provide an essential service to the community and are striving to stay open so we can help those most in need, and provide a critical safety net for those that are potentially a danger to themselves and others.

“As soon as we became aware of the epidemic, we took early precautions to protect our patients and employees. These precautions included daily temperature screening of all employees, visitors, social distancing, restricted visitation, sending symptomatic employees home with pay, and complying with CDC guidelines,” Harshawat said.

According to Near, staff have been wearing masks “and we plan to enforce that until it is safe otherwise. The CDC recommended masks are available to all employees, and to those concerned, N95 masks are also available.”

Harshawat said it is important to note that mental health hospitals function much differently than a medical hospital.

“Our patients are not confined to a single room, but have the opportunity, and in many cases are required to move around in common spaces. This requirement is part of their healthcare plan, much like someone with a medical condition. Every communal space that was unnecessary, including the dining halls, were closed and special accommodations were made to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Harshawat said.

The CEO further stated, “We understand the anxiety and fear that essential frontline staff are experiencing at hospitals across the nation, including our own, and we take this very seriously. The safety of our patients and employees is our highest priority.”

