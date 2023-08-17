When Harsha Behavioral Center opened its doors on Aug. 15, 2008, it was operating with only 36 beds and served only children with psychiatric needs in an old building that offered no room to grow.
Today, it boasts 81 beds and has expanded its services to adults and geriatric patients in an architecturally impressive, $20 million building just south of Terre Haute.
Harsha celebrated its 15th anniversary Thursday with facility employees and local dignitaries mingling and munching on snacks.
Roopam and Paras Harshawat brought Harsha to life — Roopam as president and chief executive officer, her husband Paras as chief medical officer.
"There was a void in our Wabash Valley community for providing intensive mental health services for children and adolescents when we opened the hospital," Roopam said. Prior to Harsha, parents had to drive their kids to Bloomington or Indianapolis for such care.
While observing the anniversary, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett read a special proclamation declaring Thursday Harsha Behavioral Clinic Day.
District 46 State Representative Bob Heaton also presented a proclamation from the Indiana General Assembly. Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris also spoke, offering the Harshawats congratulations.
Harsha provides care that other facilities are incapable or unwilling to provide.
"We are able to provide help to the toughest patients," Paras said. "Hospitals from other places bring tough patients here."
"We take the most challenging cases of the state," Roopam added. "[Some children] can be very disruptive — most facilities will not accept those kids. [Our] staff has to face a lot of challenges — they can sometimes get kicked and injured. But they recognize the importance of the work they do."
She said, "None of this would be possible without the unwavering commitment of the Harsha Behavioral Clinic staff members. They have a lot of passion and work very, very hard."
In 2011, Harsha opened its geriatric ward, with its adult wing — which also provides detox and addiction services — following in 2017.
Today, the hospital off Woodsmall Road across the street from the south Menard's is near capacity.
"So many times we have to deny patients because we don't have enough staff or space," Paras said.
Nonetheless, Roopam plans to continue to evolve Harsha.
It recently instituted a program to locate grant funding for individuals who are uninsured or underinsured, and is seeking a grant for an Intensive Outpatient Program in the school system, providing therapists for middle schools students.
"We are willing to do anything and everything that our community needs," Roopam said.
The clinic takes its name from the Sanskrit word for "joy," Roopam explained, adding that its similarity to her and her husband's surnames was merely a coincidence.
