Harsha Behavioral Center adapting and thriving

The year 2020 has brought many things to the world: different outlooks, new ways a living, unknowingness, and perhaps at times, fear.
However, 2020 has also brought innovation, creative thinking, adaption and pivotal changes. At Harsha Behavioral Center, 2020 has looked similar, yet our approach to adapt with the unprecedented times has been imperative.
As the times shifted, the mental health of millions of Americans shifted. Depression and anxiety among Americans rose, suicide rates increased and uncertainties about the future lined the minds of many.
While businesses, communities and the world at large were busy adapting in order to make it, Harsha Behavioral Center was adapting in order to ensure we continued to serve the mental health needs of our times. At Harsha Behavioral Center, we adapted to stay ahead of the curve so that the mental health and well-being of our patients and communities could be taken care of.
As times change, as they always do, Harsha Behavioral Center will continue to change, adapt, educate and be the foundation of support for our patients’ and communities’ mental health needs. We will always adapt, so that you can thrive.
In June, Harsha launched the Heart of Harsha social media campaign in an effort to combat the stigma surrounding mental health, encouraging those who are struggling during these times to seek help. The public perception of mental health has resulted in fewer people seeking treatment when they need help.
Through the campaign, Harsha promotes the idea of holistic health – caring for the mind just as you would the body. As a leader in the mental health field for over a decade, Harsha Behavioral Center continues to strategically implement initiatives that are changing lives each day.
Harsha Behavioral Center is a freestanding acute care hospital located in south Terre Haute. The facility has 81 beds to provide inpatient services to individuals needing 24-hour intensive psychiatric care and serves patients of all ages -- from children as young as three to geriatric patients.
Specializing in behavioral health, autism, substance abuse and severe psychiatric cases, Harsha serves patients from across the state of Indiana. Harsha was established in 2008 and recently celebrated their 12-year anniversary in August 2020.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Harsha Behavioral Center.
