Harmon Baldwin, who served as Vigo County School Corp. superintendent from 1975 to 1984, has died.
A lifelong Hoosier and well-respected educator, Baldwin, 100, passed away Dec. 11 at home in Richmond, Virginia, his adopted residence since 2015.
"Harmon's engagement in 1946 as a teacher and basketball coach in Wabash County, Indiana, began a noteworthy career in Indiana public education," according to his obituary. It included lengthy tenures as a high school principal and superintendent of schools in communities throughout Indiana.
To view the full obituary, click here.
