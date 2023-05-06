Indiana State University graduates reveled in an atmosphere of excitement, accomplishment and a little relief Saturday at Hulman Center as the school hosted three separate commencement ceremonies.
"It's sort of crazy, it came up super fast — I was taking a final yesterday, and then, 'Oh, now I'm graduating!'" said Sarah Anderson, who graduated summa cum laude (with highest distinction) with a degree in mathematics and a minor in business administration.
"I'm doing the whole graduating-in-three-years thing," she said.
At 9 a.m., 463 graduates received diplomas for a variety of doctoral and master's degrees. Lea Anne Crooks, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College, was the alumni speaker, and Yilekal Fisseha Beyene, who received a doctoral degree in technology management, was the student speaker.
At noon, undergraduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, Scott College of Business, and Bayh College of Education were celebrated.
Those graduating from the College of Health and Human Services and the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology received their diplomas at 3 p.m.
A total of 1181 undergraduate received their degrees.
First generation graduate Katherine Golay of Martinsville received a bachelor's degree in biology. Her family was on hand to share her momentous day. She had subsidized her education with jobs all during her school tenure.
"Trying to balance school and working to pay my rent — it was hard, but manageable."
She hopes to move to Oregon and is exploring lab jobs at pharmaceutical companies.
"Man, this day, it was a long time coming — I've been waiting five years," said Lesley Howard, who graduated with a general studies degree with a minor in business administration. "It's finally here, so I'm really excited."
Members of his family from Indianapolis were waving jubilantly to him as he spoke.
"It means a lot to see my family proud of me, to have everybody see me walk across that stage," Howard said. "Just allow everybody to see that I actually didn't quit and managed to get through everything this last five years."
He's landed a job at an Indianapolis bank to become a commercial lender.
Elizabeth Buescher, who graduated summa cum laude with a degree in elementary education and who will teach sixth graders in her hometown in Charleston, Illinois, said, "I'm very excited that it's paying off. I studied and worked hard making lesson plans and student teaching this last semester, so I'm glad that we're done."
"It's been hard work," added Anderson. "I had to make sure to put my studies first and get good grades, and I'm so glad to finally be done with finals. It's was a long week."
She'll work at the naval base in Crane.
Some graduates decorated their caps. One read, "It's about fricative time: SLP (speech-language pathologist) to be."
Elizabeth Brown, chair of the department of mathematics and computer science, served as grand garshal, carrying a ceremonial mace as she led other faculty members to take seats among the graduates.
Xandria Futrell and Corey Christman were undergraduate student speakers.
Futrell founded the Urban Arts Initiative and created her own major and graduated with a degree in social determinants of health. Christman, a President's Scholar, received a bachelor of science in nursing with a minor in Spanish.
Rukiya Campbell, director of health communications for Alliant Health Solutions in Atlanta, addressed the undergraduates. The 2010 ISU alumnus gave them three pieces of advice: (1) Believe in your own talent and create your own opportunities; (2) Trust yourself and listen to your gut: (3) You have everything you need to succeed. You are enough.
