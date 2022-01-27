Happiness Bag will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, and plans are being made for activities to celebrate throughout the year.
Happiness Bag opened in April 1972. Today, it is the only recreational and educational facility for individuals with disabilities in the Wabash Valley and serves about 250 families.
“We would like to serve more and offer additional programs, but we have run out of space,” said Jodi Moan, executive director,
Happiness Bag has raised about $1 million of its $3 million goal to be able to expand its facility. According to Trudy Rupska, board president, Happines Bag hopes to start building during 2022. The anniversary planning committee met for the first time Jan. 20.
“This is truly a community celebration” Moan said, so the committee is planning several activities throughout the year. Some possible events are a golf outing, a 5K run, a carnival and possibly a celebratory dinner.
“When we first opened, we were told we couldn’t do it,” Moan said. “Not only have we succeeded but we need to expand.”
Visit www.happinessbag.org for information on upcoming events.
