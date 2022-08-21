With the help of the community, EPIC Insurance Midwest has awarded $10,000 to Happiness Bag, which is dedicated to providing services and programs helping children and adults with disabilities.
The $10,000 will help fund Happiness Bag’s expansion of the outdoor recreation center and allow it to install additional adaptive equipment. Funds will also be used to grant wish list items to the organization’s day program clients such as sensory tables, trikes, portable carts and more.
Jana Crowder, account manager for EPIC Insurance Midwest, originally received a $5,000 donation for Happiness Bag thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2022 Make More Happen Awards.
A story of the local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, where EPIC Insurance raised an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.
Together with the community, the goal was met, increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Happiness Bag.
Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award and donate up to $370,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents. Agencies become eligible for an award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with a photo of a project they participated in.
