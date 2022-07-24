A couple of hundred well-wishers turned out Saturday to celebrate Happiness Bag’s 50th anniversary and to witness the ground-breaking for an 11,000 square-foot expansion of its south Terre Haute building.
Holding her 5-month old grandson Wesley Passmore and flanked by her other two grandchildren, Executive Director Jodi Moan told those assembled, “This is the start to what we hope is something even bigger.” Then members of Happiness Bag’s board of directors and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett — decked out in a T-shirt commemorating the golden anniversary of the organization that serves those with disabilities — plunged their shovels into the earth and flipped some dirt.
Moan then invited her friends — the name she uses to describe her clientele — to pose with the shovels and flip some dirt themselves. A shovel-bearing tractor served as a backdrop for the occasion. Standing in a summer heat that was far less oppressive than in recent days, Moan joked, “We’ll just melt a little bit.”
“Never in a million years did I ever think we’d see this day,” Moan said later. “A lot of people wrote us off and didn’t think we would exist 25, 30 years ago. But by golly, we’re here and we’re not going anywhere obviously, because we’re continuing to grow.”
She added, “There isn’t any other agency or organization in this area that provides the types of programs and services that we do. We like to refer to ourselves as a hidden treasure. I’m very excited about today — I didn’t think it would happen.”
Moan said that the expansion will essentially replicate the existing building and flip it. In order to accommodate that growth, the outdoor recreation area will be moved to the south side of the building.
After the ground-breaking, those in attendance entered the interior gymnasium for barbecue sandwiches and cupcakes. Tables offered yellow wristbands commemorating the 50th anniversary. Mylar balloons reading “50” flanked an American flag, while a sign in the gym indicated that to date, $800,000 has been taken in for the construction of the addition out of a fund-raising goal of $2.7 million.
Earlier this month, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced that Epic Insurance Midwest earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award, which will benefit Happiness Bag. The award included an initial $5,000 donation that could be doubled to $10,000.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.