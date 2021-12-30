Happiness Bag Inc. receives $235K gift

A generous gift from the estate of Dianna Williams and Jay Chickadaunce has brought Happiness Bag Inc. closer to its goal of raising $2.6 million to expand its facility and serve more people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
On Thursday afternoon, Jonathan Bolin presented the estate gift of $235,453 check to Jodi Moan, executive director of Happiness Bag.
The gift pushes the total raised to $800,000 toward the building addition to allow services for more individuals.
“The whole push in this is the significant number of people in the Wabash Valley in need of program and services,” Moan said of the expansion. “We have a waiting list. We desperately need the space.”
About 250 people currently receive services through Happiness Bag, and about 50 of those people use the day program at 3833 Union Road on Terre Hautre's south side.
The expansion could add capacity for up to another 50 individuals to receive day services, Moan said.
The addition will include a computer lab that is already funded by the India Association of Terre Haute, a music room, a conference room, offices, and a larger kitchen that allows development of independent living skills.
Both Moan and Bolin shared fond memories of Chickadaunce and Williams, who advocated for her son and others with disabilities.
“She was a force to be reckoned with,” Moan said.
Bolin agreed. He and his wife Judy were working at Happiness Bag when they met Chickadaunce and his mother. Their relationship grew, with Bolin eventually becoming trustee for the family’s estate.
“Dianna always told me that you didn’t leave a legacy, you left a future,” Bolin said as he presented the check. “It was important to leave a future for her friends.”
Both Williams and Chickadaunce died in 2021.
Moan tearfully accepted the gift amid cheers from Happiness Bag staff and clients gathered for the presentation.
“We will continue to advocate for our folks, to continue to make sure they are taken care of and safe,” Moan said.
Bolin said more gifts from the estate are planned for the future.
Anyone wanting to contribute to the capital campaign, or find out more about Happiness Bag, can go online to HappinessBag.org or to the group’s Facebook page.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
