A book about a hamster named Humphrey, and a real-life namesake, have captivated South Vermillion School Corp. elementary students, who couldn't wait to read about his adventures.
In fact, Central Elementary adopted a real-life hamste named Humphrey. One the children, first-grader Aspyn Price, was lucky enough to take him home, with parental permission.
It's all part of a One School One Book program, brought to the district's attention by reading specialist Alisa VanDeusen.
The national program offers books for an entire school and tasks families to read the book together; this was done at all three South Vermillion elementary schools, Central, Ernie Pyle and Van Duyn.
The schools read the book,"The World According to Humphrey," which features a small hamster named, Humphrey, who visits the homes of different students and has many adventures. "The main character is very captivating," VanDeusen said.
The program started a few weeks go, and all participants in grades K-5 are assigned the same chapters each night; younger students may need an adult to read to them. The goal is to get families to read together.
"The idea is a shared reading program," VanDeusen said. And it's worked beyond anyone's expectations.
"What we've seen come into the building has been amazing," VanDeusen said. "Our kids come in every day and they are talking about the story and making predictions about what will happen."
Each morning, students at all three elementary schools could answer a daily trivia question for a daily prize, a book sequel. Each school had one trivia question winner each day. The questions were based on the chapter assigned the previous evening.
"A lot of anticipation is built," VanDeusen said.
The project also involved writing assignments. Students took home a "Flat Humphrey," or printed picture of Humphrey, and then they wrote about Humphrey's adventure at their home.
Central Elementary, the only school to adopt a real hamster, had students write a persuasive piece on why they should be chosen as Humphrey's new owner. With the essay submission and a returned, signed parent permission slip, they were entered into the drawing.
VanDeusen said she learned about the One School One Book program prior to the pandemic, so implementation had to be delayed.
Eventually, the district Title 1 coordinator obtained funding and the program was a go. A planning committee "has been blown away by the student and family engagement," she said.
Even school staff have received a copy of the book, from teacher assistants to bus drivers.
Second grader Crosby Brewer, who had hoped to win the hamster, said he liked the book because "I just liked hearing about all the different adventures" of Humphrey. He especially liked the chapter where the hamster "meets the janitor and gets all scared."
Reagan Riley, a fifth-grader, believes everyone was so excited about the book that it caused students to want to read at home each night.
Student Carter Zucca, also a fifth-grader, said the reading program was "really fun ...The opportunity to take home a pet never really happens at school."
According to school principal Ryan Jenkins, teachers have told him when they get to school in the morning, "The kids are already discussing the Humphrey chapter from the night before ... They are talking about what is going to happen next. That's cool."
Some parents have reached out to say that their children, who don't typically enjoy reading at home, now are enthusiastic about it, Jenkins said.
Today, efforts to encourage reading continue nationwide with National Read Across America Day.
