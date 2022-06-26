Hamilton Center to host eighth annual Diversity Walk

Hamilton Center will host the eighth annual Diversity Walk on Aug. 27.
The free event in downtown Terre Haute welcomes all people of varying ages, races, creeds, colors, orientations, and abilities to walk together to unify the community and spread messages of respect and acceptance.
The 1.5-mile walk will begin and end at the corner of Sixth and Ohio Streets in the First Financial Bank parking lot. Registration and T-shirt pickup will open at 9 a.m., opening remarks will take place at 9:45 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.
Following the walk, participants are invited to stay for a brief program and an opportunity to come together in unity to celebrate the differences that make the community stronger.
Registration is free and includes a T-shirt. People can register as an individual, or they can create a team for their business, organization, or group. Registration is available online at www.diversitywalk.org.
