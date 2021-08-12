Hamilton Center to host Diversity Walk-On-Wheels Aug. 21

Hamilton Center Inc. will host the 2021 Diversity Walk-On-Wheels Aug. 21.
The event allows individuals to show their support for diversity, inclusion and equity while practicing social distancing in a vehicle caravan through Terre Haute.
Vehicles can begin lining up at 8 a.m. at Fairbanks Park, 100-1099 Dresser Drive. Vehicles will enter via the south entrance of the Park at First and Farrington streets and then line up on Dresser Drive to depart out of the north entrance of the Park at First and Oak streets beginning at 9 a.m. The motorcade will travel through Downtown Terre Haute to Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park, 3300 Wabash Ave., for a brief presentation.
Melvin L. Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center and Chair of the Diversity Committee, said, “The Committee is proud to create an event that will allow people of varying ages, races, creeds, colors, orientations, backgrounds and abilities to come together while also maintaining physical social distancing.”
The Diversity Walk on Wheels is a free event, but registration is required for participation. Registration is available online at www.diversitywalk.org.
To ensure the health and safety of all participants, individuals who plan to ride together during the event are encouraged to share the same living unit address. In addition, guests are asked to stay in their vehicles during the event. If attendees must exit their vehicles, they will be encouraged to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.
Each car that registers to participate will receive an orange Diversity flag to display, and each individual in the car will receive a Diversity Walk button. Individuals who have participated in previous Diversity Walks-on-Wheels are encouraged to wear their orange shirts and bring their orange flags from last year’s event. Those without a shirt will be able to reserve a shirt during the registration process. Sizes are limited and not guaranteed. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the event, and an award will be given to the best in show.
For more information about the Diversity Walk on Wheels, visit diversitywalk.org or facebook.com/diversitywalk or call 812-231-8338.
