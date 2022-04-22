Hamilton Center seeks nurse practitioners

Hamilton Center is increasing salaries and enhancing benefits in an effort to attract and retain nurse practitioners.
Hamilton Center’s revised starting full-time salaries for nurse practitioners are $145,000 for up to five years of experience and $150,000 with five years of experience.
Additionally, there is an “a la carte” benefits menu will allow candidates to choose the options they find most appealing. Among the items on the list are student loan reimbursement upon hire, telehealth work from home options, monthly stipend in lieu of selecting HCI insurance coverage, flexible schedules, and monthly stipends to assist with childcare costs.
To learn more about employment opportunities at Hamilton Center, visit https://www.hamiltoncenter.org/employment/ or call 812-231-8532. The organization also holds open interviews every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at its corporate office at 620 Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute.To apply online, visit www.hamiltoncenter.org/employment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.