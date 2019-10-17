Hamilton Center has been granted associate status to the Indiana Affiliation of Recovery Residencies.
INARR is a subsidiary of Mental Health America of Indiana and a state affiliate of the National Alliance for Recovery Residences. It is an alliance of individuals and organizations operating quality recovery housing in Indiana.
The organization creates and maintains standards for recovery housing in Indiana that meet expectations of the national group. Those quality standards are in the areas including organization, operations, recovery support and good neighbor relations.
“This designation communicates to the community that we continue to offer a high standard of care and treatment for those struggling with addiction and substances use disorders,” said Natasha Newcomb, Hamilton Center's director of addictions and substance abuse services, said in a news release.
Hamilton Center, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit regional health system in central and west central Indiana with headquarters in Terre Haute. For more information, call 812-231-8323 or visit www.hamiltoncenter.org.
