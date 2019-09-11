Hamilton Center invites the public to the fourth annual Be the Change fundraiser.
"Be the Change: Getting Your Daily Dose & The Power of Community" will be Sept. 19 at the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Registration and hors d’oeuvres will begin at 5 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
The deadline for tickets is Friday.
Tickets for the event are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. A $500 Corporate Sponsorship that includes a table of eight is also available.
The event will give individuals the opportunity to learn about the chemicals in our brains that affect happiness and discover the power of connecting with one another – all while raising funds to help provide high-quality behavioral health care and wellness services.
Featured will be Danielle Bryan, a confidence coach and speaker based in Austin, Texas. Bryan is a Terre Haute native who has spent the past decade traveling around United States in the service of others and "awakening the Inner Power of her clients."
During Be the Change, she will share information about the four primary chemicals in our brains that affect happiness -- dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins -- and the power of connecting with one another.
Funds raised will benefit Hamilton Center Foundation and funds will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Hux Family Charitable Trust. To make a reservation or donation, visit www.hamiltoncenterfoundation.org or call 812-231-8416.
