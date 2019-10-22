Hamilton Center hosted the annual Hamilton Awards Dinner on Tuesday evening at at Sycamore Banquet Center, on the campus of Indiana State University.
The awards dinner featured a presentation from Gov. Eric Holcomb, whose 2019 Next Level Agenda includes plans to attack the drug epidemic, take care of the children and families, and increase workforces through early education with high school students.
This year marks 48 years of Hamilton Center’s serving the community’s behavioral health and substance abuse needs. The theme of “Enhancing Lives, Enhancing Community” represents the life and work of Katherine Hamilton who fought for the inclusion, acceptance and support of those struggling with mental illness in the early 1960’s.
Hamilton Center recognized individuals and organizations of the community who have significantly contributed to the cause of mental health and addiction while furthering the mission of Hamilton Center Inc. Nominees for Hamilton Awards were recognized in the categories of outstanding volunteer, community service, and Hamilton Center staff.
Hamilton Award, staff
Dana, Hamilton Center Staff, was nominated for her 33 years of service and unwavering dedication through years of change and evolution in the field of Mental Health. Guthrie began as a job coach in 1986 and worked her way up in the corporation to her current position of director of quality improvement and managed care, where she exemplifies honesty and integrity in insuring Hamilton Center meets all standards of care.
Hamilton Award, community service
The Parke County Drug Court was nominated for their public service and commitment to the residents of Parke County struggling with addiction. The team that makes of this program includes the Parke County Circuit Court, the Parke County Probation, the Parke County Persecutor’s office and various other community members who come together to help participants restore their lives and often the lives of their families.
Hamilton Award, outstanding volunteer
Keshia Buskirk was nominated for her work in creating a peer addictions group in Linton and for her service of others struggling with addiction. After a recovery journey of her own, Keshia completed training through the Indiana Counselor’s Association on Alcohol and Drug Abuse to become a peer counselor, and later went on to establish the “Peer 2 Peer” group that enlists peers to assist those struggling with addiction with navigating life’s obstacles when working toward recovery.
Frank W. Jerse Awards
In addition to the Hamilton Awards, two individuals were recognized with the Frank W. Jerse awards. This award named in memory of Frank W. Jerse, is given to a community member who is a veteran or supported military families or who has significantly contributed to the community.
Jerse served during World War II, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received a purple heart. In addition, Dr. Jerse dedicated much of his career furthering post-secondary education at Indiana State University. Lastly, he was a major contributor to the establishment of Hamilton Center.
This year, two individuals received Jerse Awards. The first Jerse award went to a successful clinical psychologist and businessman, Shelvy Haywood Keglar. Keglar is a veteran, author, entrepreneur and founder of the Midwest Psychological Center in Indianapolis.
The second Jerse award went to Greg Gibson, of Terre Haute. Gibson was recognized for his time, talent and financial contribution to the local community and the state of Indiana. He is the president of Retech Corp. and has extensive experience in the development and operation of waste management in multiple states. Through various other appointments, he has championed many economic development projects throughout the State.
Duke Energy grant
Gov. Holcomb also met with and applauded Duke Energy and local Terre Haute partners, Ivy Tech Community College and Hamilton Center for their continuing work via $250,000 in grant funding provided by Duke Energy to address opioid addiction in 11 Indiana counties.
Earlier this year Duke Energy Foundation pledged $250,000 in grant funding to address opioid addiction.
Ivy Tech Community College received $175,000 to educate and prepare a pipeline of specialists in addiction and mental health to combat the crisis. Hamilton Center was awarded $75,000 for a pilot program to help those with an opioid use disorder who are unemployed or want to remain in the workforce while seeking treatment for their substance use disorder.
The grants focus on an 11 county region in west central Indiana including Vigo, Clay, Gibson, Greene, Hendricks, Knox, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion Counties.
