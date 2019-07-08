Hamilton Center has been awarded a two-year, $220,000 grant by the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
The grant will fund a program called “The Life Project,” which will teach daily living skills to young people ages 14 to 26 years who live in Vigo, Clay, and Sullivan counties. These group-based services will support the growth of independent living skills, employment and interpersonal skills.
According to the Indiana Youth Institute’s Kids Count in Indiana 2019 Data Book, one in three high school students have reported feeling sad or hopeless in the past year. Adolescents with mental illness are at higher risk of participating in substance abuse, unprotected sex, and other high-risk behaviors.
Additionally, Indiana has the highest rate in the nation of teens who have considered suicide in the past year- 19.8 percent or 1 in 5. Furthermore, Vigo, Clay, and Sullivan counties exhibit higher percentages in the following areas than the state average: unemployment, children in poverty, single-parent household, and Children In Need of Services.
Hamilton Center is expected to begin accepting referrals for the project this month. Any youth ages 14 to 26 may apply. Groups for the project are anticipated to begin late this summer.
For questions, please contact grant facilitator Sabrina Harroll at 812-231-8328 or email her at sharrol@hamiltoncenter.org.
