Hamilton Center Inc. has been designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike through the Health Center Program of the Health Resources and Services Administration.
This status allows organizations opportunities to develop and implement services required to meet the full qualifications for designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center.
Together, fully qualified and look-alike centers work to ensure health care for underserved communities and vulnerable populations through service to all regardless of ability to pay.
“It is critical that we work to maximize access to care for medically underserved populations,” Melvin L Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center, said in a news release.
Seeking this designation is a part of Hamilton Center’s strategic plan to address barriers to health care and to provide primary and behavioral health care integration.
In an effort to provide primary care services the organization opened Grace Clinic Health Professional in 2019 in two locations in west central Indiana. One serves Vigo County at 622 Eighth Avenue in Terre Haute and the other serves Putnam County at 239 Hillsdale Ave, Suite A, in Greencastle. The program is now serving adults, children, and families with primary health and behavioral healthcare in those locations.
For questions or inquiries about Hamilton Center services call 812-231-8323 or visit www.hamiltoncenter.org
