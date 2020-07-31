The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has announced that Hamilton Center Inc. has received a two-year, $3.75 million grant to expand and enhance services in Vigo County.
Hamilton Center is currently working towards designation as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.
“This grant will assist us in addressing specific components of our larger strategic plan to improve access to evidence-based and integrated healthcare for individuals who live and seek services in Vigo County," said Melvin L Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center “Vigo County is the organization’s largest service county with over 5,000 children and adults served each year.”
The populations of focus for this project will include adults and children with severe mental illness, substance use disorder, and co-occurring disorders, as well as individuals with chronic physical health needs.
“Our goals are to expand and enhance existing Hamilton Center services to provide a more comprehensive and integrated service delivery model for our consumers,” said Mark Collins, the center's chief clinical officer.
Components of the program include establishing a 24-hour mobile crisis team and the implementation of the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) model, an intensive team approach to community mental health service delivery that assists people in becoming independent and integrating into the community and provides access to services 24 hours a day.
In addition, the grant will enhance Hamilton Center's efforts to integrate primary and behavioral healthcare by providing additional screening for both.
Hamilton Center, Inc. is a regional behavioral health system in Central and West Central Indiana with corporate offices located in Terre Haute. For more information, call 812-231-8323 or visit www.hamiltoncenter.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.