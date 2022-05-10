Hamilton Center nurse practitioner receives national award

Hamilton Center Inc. has announced Brooke Kempf, a mental health nurse practitioner, has been presented The DAISY Award by The DAISY Foundation, an organization honoring nurses internationally in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses honors the work nurses do for patients and families every day. Recipients are described as professional, dedicated, clinically skillful, sensitive, comforting, genuine, courageous, and most of all, compassionate.
Kempf has spent more than 17 years serving Hamilton Center and its consumers. She has held a variety of positions including both an inpatient and outpatient nurse, director of nursing, and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, which is her current position. Kempf received her associate degree and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana State University in 1994 and 1996, respectively. She completed her master’s degree in 2010 at Stony Brook University.
“Throughout her 17 years at Hamilton Center, I have had the honor of seeing the difference Ms. Kempf makes in the lives of her consumers,” Hamilton Center President and CEO Melvin L. Burks said in a news release. “That’s what she does here, she changes lives.”
To learn more about The DAISY Award, visit www.daisyfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.