Hamilton Center Inc., a regional behavioral health provider in Central and West Central Indiana that is headquartered in Terre Haute, recently released its highlights for 2019.
In fiscal year 2019, Hamilton Center served over 4,000 children in its regional footprint. This includes 1,000 students actually seen in the schools through relationships with 99 schools from 20 different school corporations across west central Indiana.
While the majority of the organization’s consumers are 18 or older, those 17 and younger are continuing to represent a larger segment of Hamilton Center’s service population, calling for increased efforts to meet the mental, social, and emotional demands of our youth.
“Youth today are facing increasingly complex problems,” said Hamilton Center CEO Melvin L Burks. “We know about the vicious multigenerational cycle found in the relationship between mental illness, addiction, and poverty,” he said. “As an organization, our goal when working with youth, is to help them, and their families, realize their own potential for happiness, self-worth, and success.”
In working with youth, Hamilton Center has been mindful of the value of working with their families as well. Often seeing the child at school is the start of providing additional services to the entire family. Hamilton Center reported serving 12,694 clients last fiscal year overall, with 88 percent of the consumers served reporting annual incomes of less than $8,000 — falling well below the 2019 National Poverty Guidelines.
Partnership with VCSC
At the beginning of the 2019 school year, Hamilton Center continued its partnership with the Vigo County School Corporation through the Project AWARE grant awarded to the corporation by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
Hamilton Center is currently in 28 schools in the VCSC, and this collaboration has allowed the organization to expand those services, including individual and group therapy. In addition to offering mental health services, Hamilton Center accept referrals for center-based crisis assessments, where a child is identified as a danger to himself or others.
“Strategically placing these resources inside the schools, we are able to directly and immediately connect with students in their environment, increasing the likelihood of engagement and early diagnosis, with the ultimate goal of intervention and treatment to prevent more serious problems from developing,” said Mark Collins, chief clinical officer for Hamilton Center.
By the end of the 2018-2019 school year Hamilton Center had reported 405 crisis referrals, an 80 percent increase from previous years, with 12 percent requiring acute hospitalization. For the 2019-2020 school year Hamilton Center reports already receiving 54 crisis referrals in just one month.
According to Collins, this increase in referrals indicates several things. “We are doing better at connecting services to children and adolescents in need, when they need them,” he said “Also, kiddos are feeling more comfortable in coming forward with their trauma or struggle, indicating a possible decrease in the effect of stigma,” he added. In addition, Project AWARE has provided additional resources for training school staff on crisis intervention, vaping, and identifying signs and symptoms of mental illness.
The relationship between the school system and community mental health has long been a strong staple of the Vigo County community. Due to the success of the Project AWARE. both VCSC and Hamilton Center teams have been invited to the National School Mental Health Conference, taking place in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 7-9, 2019. The group will present information on crisis referrals and addressing suicidality, which is suicidal ideation (serious thoughts about taking one’s own life), suicide plans and suicide attempts.
Prevention & Early Intervention
Prevention and early intervention services are key components in ensuring a strong mental health system in any community. Programs like Hamilton Center’s Early Head Start and Healthy Families, both grant funded, work with families in the earliest years of a child’s life to promote positive healthy growth and development and assist in child/parent bonding.
Early Head Start classrooms address the earliest social and emotional needs of children by promoting development through healthy beginnings and caring relationships. In 2019 the program was awarded a supplemental funds grant to open a seventh classroom and provide full-day, five day per week services to 56 children.
This year, Hamilton Center, Inc. joined Healthy Families Indiana in celebration of 25 years of providing parenting support services to families in the state. The program also received Healthy Families America National Accreditation as part of the Healthy Families Indiana Statewide System.
Integrated Healthcare
Of the nearly 13,000 individuals served across its 10 county regional service area, the Center’s largest service group falls between the ages of 25 and 44. As mental health awareness continues to rise alongside a growing understanding of the relationship between physical and the mental health, Hamilton Center is continuing to expand primary care services, focusing on providing those services to those with serious mental illness and/or substance use disorders who often go without those services.
“It is well known that people with serious mental illnesses die 15-20 years before those without those illnesses” said Dr. Ahsan Mahmood, MD, Hamilton Center’s chief medical officer. “By addressing the whole person and working with clients to improve compliance with mind-body treatment we hope to reverse that trend towards a better outcome,” he added.
“Many of our consumers already struggle with transportation to and from appointments” said Mahmood. “Add in the challenge of multiple appointments on different days, or at different times, and the challenge becomes even more difficult” he said. “Adding primary care will hopefully improve the overall health of our clients.”
Hamilton Center currently provides primary care services in Vigo and Putnam counties.
Works with state on opioids
In January of 2019 Hamilton Center’s opioid treatment program, WIN Recovery, earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Accreditation in Behavioral Health Care, a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective care.
Later that month the organization announced it was awarded two additional opioid treatment program licenses by the State of Indiana that will expand the services offered by WIN Recovery to Knox and Hendricks counties. In all, the State has created over 20 opioid treatment programs strategically located to combat the opioid epidemic. The goal is to have an opioid treatment program within one hour of any resident in Indiana. Hendricks County and Knox County are centrally located to regions identified as high-risk areas of the opioid epidemic. These counties, and many of their surrounding counties, carry an average of “opioid prescriptions per 100 residents” well above the national average of 74.2, in some cases exceeding 100 opioid prescriptions per 100 residents.
In May 2019 WIN Recovery, the first opioid treatment program of its kind in Vigo County, celebrated one year of service to the area and surrounding communities. To date the program has provided medication assisted treatment in the form of methadone, coupled with group and individual counseling and case management, to over 300 residents struggling with opioid use disorder.
This collaboration of medical and behavioral health services, recognized as the gold standard of care for opioid use disorders, offers holistic treatment of the physical and mental effects of dependency and addiction.
Training provider
Hamilton Center is doing its part to educate the community by offering unique and specialized courses for individuals and organizations who may be in the position to intervene with someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
Mental Health First Aid helps individuals learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.
Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to activate family members, teachers, and friends to engage with youth who may be struggling with or at risk of struggling with crisis, drug use, or suicidal ideations.
Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Training is a method of intervention in which participants learn how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.
Other services offered to professional organizations include Trauma Informed Care (TIC) and Crisis Intervention Training (CIT).
If you are interested in learning more about these training visit www.trainingourcommunity.org, or call 812-231-8323.
For additional information on Hamilton Center, call 800-742-0787.
