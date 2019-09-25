Hamilton Center Inc. on Wednesday announced it has become certified through Indiana's Division of Mental Health and Addiction to provide problem gambling services.
Services will be offered by Vigo County Outpatient at 620 8th Ave., Terre Haute, and Vigo County Addictions at 66 Wabash Court, Terre Haute.
While this certification is specific to Vigo County, Hamilton Center continues to provide counseling for gambling addiction and all other forms of addiction, throughout its 10-county regional footprint.
Gambling services in the Vigo County programs will be reimbursed by DMHA, should the consumer have no insurance coverage. This would include those without any insurance coverage or those whose plans do not include gambling addiction or services offered by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
The DMHA is unit of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. DMHA covered services include individual counseling, case management, skills training, financial counseling, transportation and other support services.
DMHA identifies problem gambling as gambling behavior which causes disruptions in any major area of life: psychological, physical, social or vocational.
The term "problem gambling" includes, but is not limited to, the condition known as pathological, or "compulsive" gambling. That progressive addiction is characterized by:
- Increasing preoccupation with gambling;
- Need to bet more money more frequently;
- Restlessness or irritability when attempting to stop;
- "Chasing" losses;
- Loss of control manifested by continuation of the gambling behavior in spite of mounting, serious, negative consequences.
For more information on Hamilton Center, call 812-231-8323 or visit www.hamiltoncenter.org.
For more on the DMHA, visit https://www.in.gov/fssa/dmha/index.htm.
