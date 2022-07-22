Hamilton Center holds 10th Employee Kickoff

Hamilton Center Inc. took a day to honor its employees by holding an event downtown July 15.
The center treated its more than 600 employees to breakfast at local restaurants and had a its 10th annual Employee Kickoff celebration in Tilson Auditorium, according to a news release.
Melvin L. Burks, president and CEO of the health services provider, served as master of ceremonies. He noted the company has greatly reduced its number of employees working remotely due to COVID-19, and the event was a chance for everyone to get together again.
“I want to thank all of you for coming daily to serve our consumers,” Burks said. “That is our number one goal. My main reason for being here is to serve our consumers at a quality level. I want you all to know, that from myself and the management team that we appreciate everything you have done for our corporation and our consumers.”
Four employees were honored as the outstanding employees of the quarter – Lila Wilson (clubhouse generalist), Lisa McKillop (housekeeping supervisor at the corporate building), Maria Ramos (mental health technician at the Fort Harrison Group Home) and Sabrina Harroll (therapist in Clay County).
Executive coordinator Torre Anderson was recognized at employee of the year.
Nichelle Washington, the company’s executive director of quality and compliance, led the team that organized the event.
