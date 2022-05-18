Hamilton Center golf outing raises more than $33,000

Hamilton Center Inc. (HCI) hosted the 31st Annual Sheriff Shootout Golf Outing at Rea Park in Terre Haute on Friday. More than 80 organizations helped raise more than $33,000 to support a variety of programs at Hamilton Center geared toward youth mental health services.
As is tradition, sheriffs' teams compete in a morning sheriffs tournament for the coveted Sheriff's Shootout Trophy, while the rest the field competed among 51 teams for 1st through 7th place prizes in the Community Tournament.
This year, in a field of five, the Sheriff’s Shootout Trophy was claimed by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The top seven finishers for the Community Tournament were Ryan Luce State Farm, Silver Birch of Terre Haute, Genoa Healthcare, Anchored Care Residential Services, First Financial Corporation, JR Davis Vending, and Terre haute Savings Bank, respectively.
“We would like to thank all our community partners and first responders for participating in this great event and supporting mental health services in the Wabash Valley,” Melvin L. Burks, CEO and president of Hamilton Center said in a news release. “The proceeds will greatly benefit our youth.”
