Hamilton Center expands primary health services

Hamilton Center Inc. on Thursday announced the opening Grace Clinic Health Professional, a primary and behavioral health clinic and community wellness provider serving Vigo and Putnam Counties.
Located at 620 Eight Ave. in Terre Haute, the Vigo County clinic is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Putnam County clinic, at 239 Hillsdale Ave. in Greencastle, is currently open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.
A focus of the clinic is to provide comprehensive health services to Hamilton Center consumers currently receiving behavioral health and addiction services, according to a Hamilton Center news release
The clinic offers medical and dental care to all ages through a sliding fee scale based on federal poverty guidelines. No one will be turned away for inability to pay. Patients who do not have insurance can access a clinic navigator who are available on-site to assist in finding a health plan that best meets the patients’ needs.
A team of physicians, nurse practitioners and others will offer services that include health screenings, immunizations, treatment for minor illnesses, management of chronic conditions, laboratory and pharmacy services and referrals to outside specialists including dental.
The clinics will be overseen by DJ Rhodes, chief of opioid treatment programs and health clinics.
Day-to-day operations will be managed by Nichelle Washington, Hamilton Center’s executive director of health clinics.
Hamilton Center has offered primary care services since 2017 through a grant through the Indiana Department of Mental Health and Addiction. The development of Grace Clinic Health Professional aligns with Hamilton Center’s efforts to expand integrated health and wellness services.
Grace Clinic personnel also include:
• Russel Coutinho, MD, who has served the Terre Haute community for nearly 15 years. Graduating from Pune University in India as a pediatrics physician, he has held several leadership positions across a variety of hospital settings.
• Robin Smiddy, nurse practitioner has 16 years of experience in acute care nursing and nursing leadership. She graduated in 2019 from Indiana State University with a master of science in Advanced Practice Nursing, and soon after became board certified.
• Joy Whitt, nurse practitioner, has served Hamilton Center consumers’ primary healthcare needs since 2017. Her practice emphasis includes preventative health, education, and managing complications specific to behavioral health conditions.
Hamilton Center Inc. is a regional behavioral health system in Central and West Central Indiana with corporate offices located in Terre Haute. For more on Hamilton Center services, call 800-742-0787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.