For the past five months, Hamilton Center has been working to increase treatment to residents afflicted with mental and physical health conditions through a two-year federal grant.

On Tuesday, Art Fuller, Hamilton Center’s corporate achievement project director, told the Vigo County Council of its efforts to create a holistic care approach through a new clinic in Terre Haute, which opened on Aug. 28.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Hamilton Center in March 2020 applied for a two-year Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Expansion Grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Fuller said. The grant, awarded in June 2020, provides $1.74 million for the first year and $1.59 million for the second year.

Six organizations received the federal funding in 2020 in the state. They include Hamilton Center and facilities in Bloomington, Valparaiso, Vincennes, Lawrenceburg and Logansport.

Mark Collins, chief clinical officer at Hamilton, said the goal is to hire 31 new positions. So far, 26 positions have been filled.

One component of the grant established a 24-hour mobile crisis unit, with nurses, therapists and access specialists available around the clock, Collins said, with some personnel able to meet people in crisis where they are in the community.

People can access that 24-hour crisis service by calling 800-742-0787.

The crisis unit implements an “Assertive Community Treatment” model, an intensive team approach to community mental health service aimed at helping people become independent and integrating into the community.

The program, Collins said, is to relieve mental health crisis demands on local emergency rooms and local authorities. The idea is to connect individuals with appropriate services, often to Hamilton Center’s new federal qualified health center called Grace Clinic Health Professional, at 622 8th Avenue.

The goal of the mobile crisis unit is to reach an additional 475 children and adults over the two-year grant cycle, according to Hamilton Center’s web site.

In business of the council, the council approved re-appropriating $2,690,695 into a 2021 budget line. It is federal funds not spent at the end of 2020 for COVID-19 expenses. The county received more than $3.4 million from the federal CARES Act but received the funding late in the year. Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble updated the council on the exact amount, which was about $30,000 less than he previously reported.

In other business:

• A request to spend more than $29,000 from a non-reverting E-Share Asset Forfeiture Fund for a new 2021 Dodge Ram was withdrawn by Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.

• The Council approved a $230,000 appropriation for Honey Creek Fire Protection District. The funds are already in the district’s cumulative fund, but required a spending OK from the council. The district is seeking to purchase six life-pack defibrillators and two CPR compression systems.

• A proposed ordinance, establishing a $50 fee for sex offender registration was determined to be filed past the County Council’s deadline for filing with the council and will be addressed by the Council in March. The Council next meets March 2.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.