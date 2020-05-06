Hamilton Center emphasizes Mental Health Month

Hamilton Center is working to bring mental health awareness to the forefront of the COVID-19 conversation.
The organization has kicked off its annual May-long campaign to recognize and promote mental health awareness during Mental Health month.
The theme for this year's campaign is “Stigma. Nope not today”.
"This is a message for those who face the reality of being stigmatized by others based on mental illness or other things," the mental health and addictions services provider said in a news release.
"Stigma? Nope not today…as in one day at a time - I will overcome stigma and be who I am, my best self."
Hamilton Center is a regional behavioral health system serving 10 counties in west central and central Indiana.
Counseling and therapy services are provided for people who may be struggling with stress, life changes, or relationship issues as well as more serious problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, serious mental illnesses.
Hamilton Center has planned throughout the month several opportunities for staff and the community to engage and think about their own mental health. What to look for:
• Friday, May 8 – Hamilton Center CEO Melvin L Burks will be live on Facebook @HamiltonCenterInc to celebrate the tradition with sponsors and staff. As Hamilton Center’s only fundraiser, the tradition of this annual event will be kept alive by offering community partners the opportunity to support the organization in serving childrens’ behavioral health needs across west central Indiana.
• Friday, May 22 – In recognition of May as Mental Health Month, community members are invited to celebrate mental health by wearing green. Whether they have a “Stigma. Nope not today” T-shirts or their own green outfit, all are invited to post images of themselves and friends on their personal or business social media.
In addition, banners recognizing the celebration of mental health will be placed on county courthouse lawns throughout the organization’s service area and Indianapolis Power and Light, in downtown Indy, will be lit up in green on May 9.
Despite the challenges COVID-19 has had on services across the economy, Hamilton Center has it served more than 6,000 people since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place using telephonic and video conferencing technologies.
Those 6,153 consumers represent over 22,000 services delivered remotely.
Although Hamilton Center offices remain open for crisis and for those that need to be seen fact to face, beginning mid-March, Hamilton Center sent 400 staff home to work remotely.
“We are pleased that our plans are working and that healthcare operations continue despite this new service delivery process," said Burks. "It is critical that mental health and substance abuse services continue to assist those in need throughout our regional footprint."
In addition to individual services, clients struggling with substance abuse issues can now join virtual group therapy sessions.
For additional information on services and coping strategies, call the Access Center at 800-742-0787 or visit www.hamiltoncenter.org.
