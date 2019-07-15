A group that educates on suicide and prevention is one of several programs to share more than $14,000 in mini-grant funding from the Hamilton Center Foundation.
The Zero Suicide Prevention program received $1,000 for the initiative to examine policies and procedures and to better identify people who might self-harm.
Hamilton Center’s Meghan Creech said one goal is to educate on suicide awareness and prevention through a community-wide event so that people in neighborhoods, churches, clinics and families will have information to better identify people at risk of self-harm.
Another program supported by a grant is to train staff on eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, an evidenced-based practice for people with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The treatment is shown to reduce the stress of a traumatic event and allows the person to better process and deal with the trauma.
A 10-county area will benefit from the foundation grants distributed Monday, said Margie Anshutz, president of the Hamilton Center Foundation and chief development officer at Hamilton Center.
“This is exactly the kind of funding that the Foundation is well-positioned to distribute,” Anshutz said. “Hamilton Center has been successful in obtaining grants, but those grants can be very prescriptive in focus. Foundation funds can be allocated to areas of need identified by the organization.”
Programs of Hamilton Center funded included:
- Healthy Families in Vigo, Sullivan and Greene counties with $1,000 for safety products and educational materials for parents of infants
- Vigo County Child & Adolescent Services, including West Terre Haute, with $1,000 for summer activities for children in services
- Vigo County Adult Services with $1,000 for implementation of an evidenced-based psychotherapy treatment for those who have experienced trauma.
- Vigo County Addiction Services with $1,000 for educational materials and supplies for a parenting group
- Vigo County Primary Care Services with $1,000 for appointment fees for those without an ability to pay
- Hendricks County with $1,458 for summer activities for underserved youth
- Clay County with $750 for materials to support Matrix substance use disorder groups
- Greene County/Linton with $1,000 support for critical basic needs
- Sullivan County with $1,000 support for critical basic needs
- Parke and Vermillion counties and entire service area with $1,000 for hiking/outdoor equipment to start a hiking group two times per month
- Putnam County with $750 for materials to support Matrix substance use disorder groups
- Greene County/Bloomfield with $812 for materials to begin a relapse prevention substance abuse group
- Owen County with $804 for play equipment for play therapy
All counties in central and west central Indiana with $1,000 to assist clients in paying the initial fees required to secure health insurance, $1,000 for a community wide campaign/event focused at suicide prevention and $1,000 hiking/outdoor equipment to start a hiking groups
“We are grateful to the financial support the foundation has given our organization,” Hamilton Center CEO Melvin L. Burks. Said “The money will enhance several of our services.”
Even a small amount of money can have great impact on these programs, foundation chairman Bob Rhodes said.
“The foundation is grateful for the impact these services make in our community,” Rhodes said.
The mission of the foundation is to strengthen the community by providing consistent and lasting support to Hamilton Center, as it provides high quality behavioral healthcare and wellness services in Indiana.
Anyone wanting to give to the foundation to benefit mental health can go online to www.hamiltoncenterfoundation.org or call 812-231-8416.
Hamilton Center is a regional behavioral health system in central and west central Indiana providing behavioral health, addiction and other support services to 13,000 consumers a year in a 10-county area. Hamilton Center employs 550 staff including physicians, nurses, social workers, therapists and case managers.
