Over the course of his medical career, Dr. Randy Stevens helped and treated many people in the Wabash Valley struggling with addictions.
On Friday, Hamilton Center fittingly dedicated the Stevens Center for Addiction Recovery in his memory; the renamed facility is located at 66 Wabash Court, across from the courthouse.
Stevens died in January 2022 at age 69.
The facility houses two programs, the Vigo County Addictions Program and WIN Recovery, a state certified opioid treatment program.
Melvin Burks, president & CEO of Hamilton Center, unveiled a monument dedicated to Stevens during a ceremony.
A plaque read in part, “Dr. Stevens led and treated with compassion, regardless of personal circumstances. He met people ‘where they were’ and provided care, hope and love to those struggling with addictions and other obstacles.”
The plaque also described the 46-year Hamilton Center employee as “a respected physician, community leader, cherished mentor, longtime advocate and beloved educator.”
Burks, who described Stevens as “a dear friend,” said Stevens was both a mentor and partner going back to when Burks first started working at Hamilton Center in 1979.
Burks recognized it was important to honor Stevens in some permanent way because of his important contributions to Hamilton Center and the community.
“He always wanted to help those individuals who were less fortunate,” Burks recalled. Working with those fighting addictions “was really something he believed in.”
And, “Once he had a focus on something, he didn’t give up,” Burks said. When Stevens knew something needed to be done, he was able to convince others and gain their support.
“He will be forever etched in my heart,” Burks told those assembled, including Stevens’ family, friends and Hamilton Center present and former staff.
Brooke Kempf, a Hamilton Center nurse practitioner, worked with Stevens for many years at Hamilton Center. Staff who worked with him grew very close to him, she said.
“He was there for everybody, every minute of the day,” she said. “He responded immediately to every call I ever gave him.”
His goal was always good patient care, Kempf said. They worked together with patients, and she said she had the “true blessing” of watching him change patients’ lives.
She and other staff will strive to carry on his legacy of patient care and love, she said.
Rick Stevens said the naming of the center in honor of his brother “means the world to us (his family) … He lived a very meaningful life, and meaningful for others around him.”
Randy Stevens worked in the medical field for 52 years, beginning as a combat medic in Vietnam, then for many years as a physician at Union Health System, Hamilton Center and Indiana University School of Medicine.
He was the director of the Union Hospital Family Medicine residency program for eight years. He also was instrumental in establishment of St. Ann’s Clinic, now the Wabash Valley Health Center.
