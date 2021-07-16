Hamilton Center celebrates employees in annual kickoff

A sea of orange filled downtown Terre Haute early Friday as Hamilton Center Inc. hosted its seventh annual employee kickoff event.
About 600 Hamilton Center employees – most wearing bright orange shirts – breakfasted at downtown restaurants prior to a gathering in Tilson Auditorium on the Indiana State University campus where CEO Melvin L. Burks acknowledged staff for their work during the past year.
“This is just one of the annual events we have celebrating our employees and their achievements in providing a great service to our community,” Burks said.
“During this past year, COVID-19 has been a wreck on a lot of businesses and corporations and organizations, and our corporation did not lay off one employee. So I'm proud of our employees sticking together, and they have the same passion I have when it comes to serving our consumers.”
Hamilton Center serves consumers in 10 counties through the behavioral health system. It offers services and treatment for drug and alcohol problems, as well as counseling and therapy services for people struggling with stress, life changes, relationship issues, depression, anxiety disorders and serious mental illnesses.
Now in its 50th year, Hamilton Center is offering free suicide prevention training to individuals and organizations as part of its golden anniversary.
Taking care of employees is a goal of the annual employee event, which brings new energy to the organization.
