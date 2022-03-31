Hamilton Center boosts starting salaries

Hamilton Center on Wednesday announced it is increasing starting salaries.
The regional behavioral health provider cited a commitment to retaining and recruiting top talent.
The center's revised starting full-time salaries for nursing and therapist positions are:
• Licensed practical nurse – $60,320
• Registered nurse – $72,800
• Unlicensed therapist – $55-63,000
• LMHC-LMFT – $63-68,000
• LCSW – $68-73,000
Melvin L. Burks, president and CEO of Hamilton Center Inc., said in a news release the changes are necessary in order for the corporation to continue to serve the 12 communities in which it has offices.
“If we cannot serve our consumers, then we lose our consumers,” he said. “It’s important that we get these positions filled. In addition to starting salary, we have an ‘a la carte’ menu of benefits from which candidates can draw.”
The organization would have nearly 100 therapist positions if all were filled; 21 are currently vacant.
In nursing, there are 8 vacancies out of 36 positions.
Burks said the organization is serious about hiring nurses and therapists.
He said, “People should stop in and see what we can do to further their careers. Let’s find a way.”
To apply online, visit www.hamiltoncenter.org/employment.
