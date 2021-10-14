Mental health expert Matt Brooks will be the keynote speaker for the annual Hamilton Awards program Oct. 26 at Hulman Center in Terre Haute.
The program begins at 5:30 p.m. and recognizes staff, volunteers and community members for their work in mental health and addictions.
Brooks, the former President and CEO of Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers, has more than 30 years of experience as a leader in Indiana in developing comprehensive public health initiatives and behavioral health policy and legislation.
This year marks 50 years of Hamilton Center’s commitment to serving the community’s mental health and addiction needs. The theme of 50 Years Further highlights how far the organization has come and how much further to go. The event will highlight fiscal year 2021 accomplishments and recognize those nominated for a Hamilton Award.
Katherine Hamilton fought for the inclusion, acceptance, and support of those struggling with mental illness in the early 1960s. She emphasized the importance of community in her life’s work. In this spirit, Hamilton Center awards were created to recognize individuals and organizations who have significantly contributed to the cause of mental health and addiction while furthering the mission of Hamilton Center Inc. in the community. Nominees are recognized in the categories of volunteer, community, and Hamilton Center staff. Winners will be announced that evening.
For information about the event or to register go to www.hamiltonawards2021.eventbrite.com.
Due to the public health crisis caused by COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear a mask when entering the dinner venue and practice social distancing throughout the event.
