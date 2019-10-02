Hamilton Center will host its annual awards dinner at 5:30 pm Oct. 22 in the Sycamore Banquet Center at Indiana State University.
The event will feature Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, whose 2019 Next Level Agenda includes plans to focus on the economy and infrastructure, attack the drug epidemic, and increase workforce development.
For information about the event or to register go to www.hciannualdinner.org.
This year marks 48 years of Hamilton Center’s commitment to serving the community’s mental health and addiction needs, the agency said in a news release. The dinner's theme, “Enhancing Lives, Enhancing Community” represents the life and work of Katherine Hamilton who fought for the inclusion, acceptance and support of those struggling with mental illness in the early 1960’s.
Hamilton Center will honor individuals and organizations who have significantly contributed to the cause of mental health and addiction treatment while furthering the mission of Hamilton Center Inc. The 2019 Hamilton Awards will recognize nominees will be recognized in the categories of volunteer, community and Hamilton Center staff.
Hamilton Center Inc. is a regional behavioral health system in central and west central Indiana with its headquarters in Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.