Hamilton Center Inc. hosted its annual Hamilton Awards on Tuesday evening at the at Sycamore Banquet Center on the Indiana State University campus.
Terry Stigdon, director of the Indiana Department of Child Services, was keynote speaker. The theme for the event, “Meeting people where they are” not only refers to clinical services delivery, but also addresses serving people in nontraditional ways such as virtual/telehealth services and community-based services including mobile services.
Hamilton Awards were presented. All nominees were recognized, and winners included:
Volunteer winners: DJ Souse, Beast Training, and Morgan Wilson, Pheonix Elite. These two young mentors hosted a weeklong basketball camp called “Blacktop Camp” which was free and open to any kid in the community. In addition to learning basketball skills, lessons were taught in community service and how to conduct oneself in life.
Community winner: The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club. This organization has been a staple in the community for over 100 years, providing a safe and fun place for young people to learn and grow. Serving Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan, Clay, Parke, Clark ad Greene counties, The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club provides a variety of recreational and educational programs during the school year and summers all focused on individual development.
Hamilton Center staff winner: Tracie Session, chief financial officer. Session was awarded for her personal commitment to advance the mission of Hamilton Center and for her leadership ability and work ethic.
