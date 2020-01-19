Hamilton Center has been awarded the Project AWARE Systems of Care grant for school based engagement by the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
The grant provides $4,942 to fund Community Action Poverty Simulations that will help increase awareness and understanding about poverty and how it impacts the youth and families in our community. Hamilton Center Inc. and Systems of Care partners will serve Vigo, Sullivan, Parke, Vermillion, Clay, Greene and Marion counties with this grant.
Poverty is a significant area of concern for central and west central Indiana. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates, counties served by this grant have a higher percentage of children living in poverty than the state average, an estimated 17.8 percent for individuals under the age of 18.
All counties proposed for the grant fall above that number, with Vigo and Marion at 25 percent.
Community members, specifically those involved in the “system of care” are invited to attend the next meeting Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Western Indiana Community Action Agency, 705 S. 5th St., Terre Haute.
Systems of Care is a network of community resources for youth and their families.
If you are interested in attending the monthly meetings you can find more information about times and locations on Facebook at @Vigo Co System of Care, visit www.vigosoc.org, or call Dwight Weaver, Wraparound Coordinator, Hamilton Center at 812-231-8194.
