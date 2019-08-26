Hamilton Center Inc. has been awarded the School Based Systems of Care grant by the Division of Mental Health and Addictions.
The grant provides $7,672 to strengthen the relationship between the Systems of Care, the community, and local schools. Funds will be used to purchase marketing items specific to Vigo County’s Systems of Care and create a SOC website open to the public, giving children and families additional access to available resources.
Systems of Care (SOC) is a network of community resources for youth and their families.
Organizations, agencies, and groups meet once a month at varying locations with the purpose of collaborating on the issues of familial, social, economic, and behavioral health needs in the community. Organizations involved in an SOC work together to connect those in need to service providers, decrease barriers to treatment, and help families navigate the “system of care.”
This month’s SOC meeting took place on August, 20 2019 at Sarah Scott Middle School. The next meeting will be held on September 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Valley Health Professionals, 1530 N. Seventh St., Terre Haute.
If you are interested in attending the monthly meetings you can find more information about times and locations on Facebook at @Vigo Co System of Care or call Dwight Weaver, wraparound coordinator, Hamilton Center, 812-231-8194.
