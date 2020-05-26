Hamilton Center Inc. has been awarded the School Social Service Grant through the Indiana Department of Mental Health and Addictions.
The grant provides $1.9 million through two years for evidence-based substance abuse education and prevention. In addition, the grant will provide programming for suicide prevention that will help to improve overall mental health and well-being of students, families and school staff.
The grant comes from the Child Psychiatric Service Fund for the State House Bill 1001 from the 2019 Legislative Session. Hamilton Center was selected for implementation in 10 counties in central and west central Indiana.
Hamilton Center Inc. is a regional behavioral health system in Central and West Central Indiana with corporate offices located in Terre Haute. IN. Services are provided to children, youth and adults, with specialized programs for expectant mothers, infants, and people who may be struggling with stress, life changes, or relationship issues as well as more serious problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, and serious mental illnesses. For information on Hamilton Center services call 800)-742-0787.
